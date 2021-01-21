World Acceptance (WRLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd. Analysts expect World Acceptance to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, analysts expect World Acceptance to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $119.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $43.16 and a 1-year high of $151.38.

In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 660 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $94,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,508.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $206,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,901.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,590 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,129 in the last 90 days. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

