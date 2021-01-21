Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Director Sells $39,300.00 in Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at $225,990.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WRAP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 814,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,258. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wrap Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

