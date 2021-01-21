xBTC Price Hits $0.71 on Exchanges (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. xBTC has a market cap of $1.72 million and $1,825.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, xBTC has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One xBTC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get xBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00050474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00120273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00073483 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00257323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00064407 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000671 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 4,104,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,409,208 tokens. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

Buying and Selling xBTC

xBTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.