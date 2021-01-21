Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77,786 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $12,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Xperi by 262.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,103,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,342 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Xperi by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of XPER opened at $21.83 on Thursday. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $22.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.00 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. Analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

