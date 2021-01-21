XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) (LON:XPS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $124.40

XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) (LON:XPS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $124.40 and traded as low as $121.00. XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) shares last traded at $121.00, with a volume of 26,224 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £252.55 million and a PE ratio of 40.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 126.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Get XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L)’s payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.