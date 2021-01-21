Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on YMAB. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

YMAB opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 40,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $2,088,432.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,734 shares of company stock worth $6,396,662. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,965 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $309,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 26.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

