YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 125,733 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,733 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,854. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.