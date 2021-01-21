YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,381,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,414,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 107.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,222 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,273,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,011,000 after acquiring an additional 129,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 22.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,951,000 after acquiring an additional 157,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,686 shares of company stock worth $4,999,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $150.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.54. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $155.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.70.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.