YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 4,293,765 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 2,000,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YPF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.69.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

