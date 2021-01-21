Zacks: Analysts Anticipate At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $502.57 Million

Analysts expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to post $502.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $499.00 million to $505.10 million. At Home Group reported sales of $397.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HOME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on At Home Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.72.

In other news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $71,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 275,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,826,372.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in At Home Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in At Home Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 586,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 73,902 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

