Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. CEVA posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CEVA shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CEVA by 0.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in CEVA by 2.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CEVA by 321.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in CEVA in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CEVA by 196.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 55,357 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEVA stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.91. 946,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,258. CEVA has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $69.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6,591.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

