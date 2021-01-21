Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to Post $0.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.72. PTC reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.93 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.94.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $130.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PTC has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $130.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 115.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at $494,434.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $665,419.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,189 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PTC by 10,222.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

