Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Soleno Therapeutics.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02).
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,141 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 416,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 86,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 85,880 shares in the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SLNO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.12. 165,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.71. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.
