Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

SLNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,141 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 416,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 86,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 85,880 shares in the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLNO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.12. 165,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.71. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

