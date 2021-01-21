Zacks: Analysts Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). 8X8 posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.53.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $66,678.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,207.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,428.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,322 shares of company stock worth $3,091,126 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 270.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 8X8 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,717,000 after acquiring an additional 137,342 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in 8X8 by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 8X8 by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 66,832 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGHT opened at $37.75 on Friday. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50.

8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

