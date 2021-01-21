Zacks: Analysts Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Amphenol posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,919 shares of company stock worth $54,744,348. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $133.95 on Monday. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $137.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.72 and a 200-day moving average of $116.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

