Zacks: Analysts Expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce sales of $3.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.61 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $14.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.55 billion to $14.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.35 billion to $15.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 241,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,857,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.92. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.