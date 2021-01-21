Zacks: Analysts Expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.07. HealthStream posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of HSTM stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,935. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HealthStream by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in HealthStream by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in HealthStream by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

