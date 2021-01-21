Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Bill.com reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.93.

NYSE BILL traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.25. 1,018,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.63. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.84 and a 200-day moving average of $107.45.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $1,419,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,291 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,926.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,134 shares of company stock worth $39,465,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

