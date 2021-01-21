Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Post $0.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. CyberArk Software posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $123.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.40.

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $162.73. 343,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,325.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.67. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $167.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,805,000 after acquiring an additional 802,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,486,000 after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 734,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

