Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.08. Everi also reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.23 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Everi in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

EVRI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,374. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $52,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,836.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $694,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,463. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Everi by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,759,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 429,187 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 538,404 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at $8,784,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Everi by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 952,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 430,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Everi by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

