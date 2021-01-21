Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $539.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will post $539.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $469.23 million and the highest is $609.76 million. Spire posted sales of $566.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.53 million.

SR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

NYSE SR opened at $60.75 on Monday. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $87.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

