Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.80 Million

Brokerages expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to announce sales of $77.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.30 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $78.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $307.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.30 million to $309.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $315.50 million, with estimates ranging from $314.00 million to $317.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $78.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

TCBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.43. 69,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $41.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 31,512.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 460.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

