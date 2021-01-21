Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Tyler Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on TYL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.00.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,311,429.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,077,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 113.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,229,000 after buying an additional 393,772 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after acquiring an additional 384,179 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $64,547,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,386,000 after purchasing an additional 74,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,003,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $429.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,891. The business has a fifty day moving average of $435.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.59. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $247.22 and a fifty-two week high of $466.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.34, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

