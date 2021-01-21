Zacks: Brokerages Expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to post sales of $212.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.19 million and the highest is $219.78 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $239.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $827.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $819.88 million to $844.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $859.18 million, with estimates ranging from $821.12 million to $905.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,292,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,667,000 after buying an additional 104,420 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,228,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,651,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,429,000 after buying an additional 144,517 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,547,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after buying an additional 48,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $88.25 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $131.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

