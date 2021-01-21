Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.28 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will report $126.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.20 million. Harmonic posted sales of $122.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $373.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $372.50 million to $374.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $464.38 million, with estimates ranging from $428.30 million to $495.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.19 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 204,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,232 shares of company stock valued at $624,889. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 75,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 150,922 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter worth $113,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter worth $1,867,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter worth $335,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLIT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.87 million, a P/E ratio of -20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.57.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.