Zacks: Brokerages Expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings. Novan posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Novan stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

