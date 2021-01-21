Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.85.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $53.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

