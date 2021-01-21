Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) to Hold

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

ERII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,304. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $830.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $27.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $116,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,296.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,306 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERII. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth $3,612,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter worth $1,693,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,659,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

