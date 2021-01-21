Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KURA. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Kura Oncology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.64.

KURA stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $246,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

