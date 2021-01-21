Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.25.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $137.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.02.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). As a group, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 249.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

