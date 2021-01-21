Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Hold

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $840.77 million, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.29. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

