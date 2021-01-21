Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Recro Pharma in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $76.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $59,691.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 701,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,223.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Recro Pharma by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 422.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 227,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 407,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. 56.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recro Pharma (REPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.