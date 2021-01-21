Zacks Investment Research Lowers Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMPH. Northland Securities raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $880.25 million, a P/E ratio of 132.36 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $121,261.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,495 shares of company stock worth $140,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,439,000 after buying an additional 291,461 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,740,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after buying an additional 140,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,682,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after buying an additional 30,272 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

