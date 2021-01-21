Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Crawford United alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Crawford United from $19.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRAWA opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39. Crawford United has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. Crawford United had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Crawford United will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment also provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crawford United (CRAWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.