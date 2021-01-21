Zacks Investment Research Lowers Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) to Hold

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GPK. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

GPK stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

