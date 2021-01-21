Zacks Investment Research Lowers Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

NYSEAMERICAN NAVB opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $5.36.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,310.93% and a negative return on equity of 372.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

