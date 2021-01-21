Zacks Investment Research Lowers NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “
Shares of NewAge stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. NewAge has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in NewAge by 885.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NewAge by 70.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NewAge during the second quarter worth about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in NewAge in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NewAge in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.
NewAge Company Profile
New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.
See Also: Dead Cat Bounce
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.