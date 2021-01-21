Zacks Investment Research Lowers NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Shares of NewAge stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. NewAge has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.49.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.73 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that NewAge will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in NewAge by 885.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NewAge by 70.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NewAge during the second quarter worth about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in NewAge in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NewAge in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

