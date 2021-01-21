Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

NYSE CLNC opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.82. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 25,973 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 36,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 428,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 250,887 shares during the period. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

