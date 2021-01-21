Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GPRK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of GeoPark from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.20.

GeoPark stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. The company has a market cap of $760.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.60.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $98.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.53 million. GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GeoPark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

