Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.90

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 33450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

The stock has a market cap of $717.55 million, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55.

Zafgen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

