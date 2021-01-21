Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.6% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

