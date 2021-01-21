Zhang Financial LLC Buys Shares of 843 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 391,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,068,000 after acquiring an additional 311,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $3.13 on Thursday, hitting $250.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,966. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.45. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Benchmark raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.92.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

