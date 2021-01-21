Zhang Financial LLC Has $749,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 326,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 64,588 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 104,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

Shares of MO opened at $41.93 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

