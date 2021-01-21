Zilla (ZLA) Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Zilla token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $119,785.58 and approximately $24,597.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00060819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.26 or 0.00529261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00042550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,325.67 or 0.03849575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016370 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars.

