ZPER (ZPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $164,819.85

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 85.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. One ZPER coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ZPER has a market capitalization of $164,819.85 and approximately $218.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZPER has traded 85.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00053050 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004014 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000047 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00022436 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003395 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002380 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.