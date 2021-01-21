Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CFO Sells $216,720.00 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $216,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Codington Work also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Christopher Codington Work sold 19,873 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $755,571.46.

On Friday, November 27th, Christopher Codington Work sold 4,455 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $169,334.55.

ZUMZ opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $45.87.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 2.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 10.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,366 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,635 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,740 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

