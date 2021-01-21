Zynga Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 194,019 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 360% compared to the average volume of 42,178 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZNGA. MKM Partners began coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

ZNGA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.73. 1,718,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,520,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 266,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $2,394,819.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $9,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,541,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,088,524.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,992,497 shares of company stock worth $19,137,356. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 1,467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Zynga by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

