$0.17 EPS Expected for Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.15. Foundation Building Materials posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Foundation Building Materials.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.57 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

FBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Foundation Building Materials by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,864,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,744,000 after acquiring an additional 411,282 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Foundation Building Materials by 262.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 235,162 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,467,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Foundation Building Materials by 261.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 62,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Foundation Building Materials by 147.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 104,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 62,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBM remained flat at $$19.23 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 296,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Foundation Building Materials has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

