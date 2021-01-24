$0.19 EPS Expected for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. Inovalon reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Shares of INOV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 555,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,163. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $27.93.

In other Inovalon news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,447.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bock Peter De bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 173,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,438.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and sold 15,996 shares valued at $302,859. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

