$0.43 EPS Expected for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.45. The Southern posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after buying an additional 1,420,920 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after buying an additional 822,854 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 150.8% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,392,000 after buying an additional 669,801 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 245.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,935,000 after buying an additional 471,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $24,670,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.25. The Southern has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

